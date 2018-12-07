CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago family avoided tragedy when firefighters responded to a call for a person down and discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their home.

Firefighters say they believe this could have been a deadly outcome for the family. Nine people were taken to the hospital, and, had someone not called 911 sooner rather than later, it could have been too late.

Emergency responders initially got a call for a person down inside the home near North Sawyer Avenue and West Ohio Street. Once inside the home, their alarms for carbon monoxide detection went off.

“It will alert them to an elevated level of carbon monoxide, which in turn as this morning, it allows them to notify other aspects of the fire department,” said Rich Savoia, Engine 16 Fire Lieutenant with the Chicago Fire Department.

The situation prompted a call for extra ambulances on scene. Eight adults and one child were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“Unfortunately over the years in the City of Chicago we’ve had some instances where we’ve had more than one person succumb to that situation,” Savoia said.

Savoia did not respond to this call but has been on similar calls in the past.

“It attaches to your blood cells and it blocks the ability of your blood to accept oxygen. So you kinda, over a period of time, you fall asleep and you don’t wake up,” he said.

Carbon monoxide is described as an odorless and colorless gas. The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are very similar to having the flue. The symptoms include dizziness, headaches, extreme fatigue, upset stomach and vomiting.

“It’s extremely important that everybody has not only a smoke detector, obviously, in their home but a carbon monoxide protector,” Savoia said.

Paramedics say the device goes off when it detects more than 10 parts per million. Some parts of the house had a read of 800 parts per million.