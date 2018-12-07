CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people are in the hospital Friday morning, after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics responded to an unrelated call Friday morning at a home in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, and while inside the home, sensors on their coats alerted them to high levels of carbon monoxide in the house.

The Fire Department initiated a hazardous materials response.

Eight adults and one child from the home were taken to hospitals to be treated for carbon monoxide exposure, but they are expected to be okay. A Fire Department spokesperson said the paramedics saved those people’s lives by discovering the carbon monoxide leak.

It was not immediately clear what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

This is a developing story…