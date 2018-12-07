CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky appears on track to start Sunday night’s game against the Rams at Soldier Field, after three full days of practice at Halas Hall.

“Mitch has been throwing the ball really well, he’s looking good, so we feel good about where he’s at, moving forward with him,” head coach Matt Nagy said after practice on Friday.

Nagy did not officially declare Trubisky would start Sunday, but the team’s franchise quarterback is not listed on the injury report, after missing two games with a right shoulder injury.

“He put together three really good days in practice. I thought the velocity on his throws was good. His decision making, just getting in and out of the huddle, that part was easy. So the main thing really for us was just seeing conditioning-wise, being able to see can he hold up, and he did. He did well,” Nagy said.

Second-year safety Eddie Jackson was held out of practice with a shin injury, and is listed as questionable for Sunday, but Nagy said he was held out only for rest, because the team practiced indoors on turf due to the weather.

Rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was limited in practice on Friday, and listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury. However, Nichols also was limited in Friday practice last week, and listed as questionable for the Giants game, but played 41 snaps on defense.

Running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) practiced in full for the second day in a row, after both were limited on Wednesday. Safety Deon Bush did not practice due to a hamstring injury, and is doubtful for Sunday.