Ryan Mayer

The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you are one of the owners who made it to your league’s postseason, congrats! You now have to navigate the minefield that is clinching teams resting starters, late-season injuries to key players, and general anxiety over matchups ramping up a couple of notches.

But, before you get too nervous about this weekend’s games or overthink some of your lineup decisions, allow the guys from CBSSports.com to assuage your fears. Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard are here, as they have been all season, with their starts and sits for this week in fantasy. A quick hint, one team to avoid this weekend according to the guys: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dave Richard



Start

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 26.5

WR: Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.6

Sit

RB: Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, Proj. Fantasy Points: 12

TE: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.7

Jamey Eisenberg



Start

RB: Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.8

TE: Christopher Herndon, New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills, Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.3

Sit

QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.9

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.7