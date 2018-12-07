CHICAGO (CBS) — A Gary, Indiana, man has been charged with several felonies, after allegedly breaking a Griffith police officer’s nose during an arrest early Thursday morning.

Airan Tramle Lee Boone, 26, has been charged with two felony counts of battery, one felony count of resisting arrest, one felony count of intimidation, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Griffith police said an officer was on patrol near Columbia and Arbogast around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, when he drove past a gray 2013 Buick Encore, as Boone was delivering newspapers, when the man began yelling, “F***ing cop, come around here creeping!”

The officer stopped and told Boone to be quiet, and then continued driving, but heard Boone keep yelling.

When the officer turned around and approached Boone again, Boone got back into his car, and the officer ordered him to get out, because he was under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Police said Boone refused to get out of his car, so the officer pulled out his department-issued Taser, and Boone said “Well now, I’m going to f*** you up.”

As the officer holstered his Taser, Boone allegedly grabbed him through the vehicle window, pulling his bulletproof vest over his head. Boone then got out of the car, and attacked the officer.

Police said Boone jumped on top of the officer when he fell to the ground, and kneed him in the face, breaking his nose.

Backup arrived a short time later, and after Boone got back in his car, the officer he had attacked deployed his Taser, calling Boone to fall out of his car.

Boone was arrested at the scene, and was being held at the Lake County Jail on Friday. His bond has been set at $75,000.

The officer, a 5-year veteran of the force, suffered a broken nose, and abrasions to his forehead and knuckles, but was able to return to work Thursday night.