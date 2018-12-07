Traffic jams up on the Kennedy Expressway leaving the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS)–Drivers should expect delays on the Kennedy Expressway Saturday morning as crews conduct bridge inspections near the Addison exit and entrance ramps.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said lanes would be reduced to two in both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 8.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said in a statement. “Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.”

Updates on traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.