CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been convicted of murder and attempted murder in a 2016 shooting that wounded a rival gang member and killed an innocent bystander.

Cook County prosecutors said Javion Harris was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the death of Yvonne Nelson, a 311 operator at the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

woman Teen Convicted Of Murder In 2016 Slaying Of 311 Operator Yvonne Harris

Yvonne Nelson (picture provided to CBS 2)

A young man also was wounded in the shooting. Police said that victim, not Nelson, was the target of the shooting.

Nelson, 49, was walking out of the Starbucks at 35th and State on May 20, 2016, when Harris allegedly opened fire on a rival gang member standing on the same corner.

javion harris e1544199728173 Teen Convicted Of Murder In 2016 Slaying Of 311 Operator Yvonne Harris

Javion Harris, 18, was convicted of murder and attempted murder in a May 2016 shooting that wounded a rival gang member and killed an innocent bystander, 49-year-old Yvonne Nelson. (Source: Cook County Sheriff)

Police said Harris fired eight shots from a 9mm handgun, one of which struck Nelson, who later was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Harris was only 15 at the time of the shooting, but was charged as an adult. Police said he was on probation at the time for a series of robberies.