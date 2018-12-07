CHICAGO (CBS) — As holiday party season kicks into full gear, Chicago is continuing to tighten the regulatory noose against party bus operators accused of violating rules aimed at reining in rowdyism and violence.

Since Jan. 1, 385 citations and 22 “cease and desist” orders have been issued against party bus operators.

The crackdown has triggered $300,070 in penalties against operators accused of violating the city’s rigid rules.

A so-called “nights and weekends” team created by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has now completed training and started permanent shifts.

That “new and targeted enforcement” at a time when party bus companies are most active and most complaints are made has resulted in 510 tickets and 50 “cease and desist” orders since the team got rolling in 2017.