CHICAGO (CBS) — A blaze in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood kept fire crews busy Friday morning.
Smoke and fire spread from one home near 30th and Keeler to the home next door. No one was hurt. There is no word on what caused the fire.
S&B 3021 S. Keeler 1 1/2 sty ord. 3 lines on fire, companies making progress. No injuries reported at this time. Update to follow. 4-1-8
