CHICAGO (CBS) — A water main break caused a watery and frozen mess overnight in Gary, Indiana.

Water flooded several streets near 50th and Georgia when a 12-inch water main broke around 7 p.m. Thursday. It took until Friday morning to repair the broken main. By then, water had reached 2 to 3 feet deep in places, according to the Gary Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued at least one couple who climbed on top of their car, fearing to go into the icy water.

American Water of Indiana said crews worked overnight to shut down the main and repair the broken pipe.

“All affected customers are back in service, but there is still a lot of water and ice in the area—especially around 50th & Georgia. We have been working with the Gary Sanitary District to check drainage features/structures in the area to try and get the area drained. We are also applying salt to melt ice on roadways,” spokesman Joe Loughmiller stated in an email.

Officials also have issued a boil order for customers along Georgia Street from 44th to 51st. Residents should boil any water used for consumption for three minutes until the boil order is lifted.