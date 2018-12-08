Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police issued a community alert for an attempted kidnapping in Gresham.

Police said the incident happened in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue Thursday around 7 a.m.

A boy was retrieving a newspaper near his front door when the suspect approached him from behind, put a hand over his mouth and stated, “you’re coming with me”. The victim fended off the suspect who ran off.

The suspect is described as a light complexioned African-American male with a goatee, between 25 and 35 years old. He is between 5’9″ and 6′ and weighs 210 to 240 pounds. He was possibly wearing a green coat with a red hooded sweatshirt. He was wearing black converse shoes with black soles and red zippers similar to the ones below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.