CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer says the Chicago building where 10 children died from a smoldering fire in August will likely be torn down.

RELATED ‘It’s My Worst Nightmare’; Little Village Families In Mourning After 8 Children Killed In Fire

Attorney Anthony Peraica represents building owner Merced Gutierrez, who faces dozens of building code violations following the Aug. 26 fire at the Southwest Side apartment. Peraica said Thursday that Gutierrez is waiting for completion of insurance claims before seeking demolition permits.

The 10 children, ages 3 months to 16 years, were cousins or family friends attending a sleepover when the pre-dawn fire broke out. The fire’s cause hasn’t been determined, but city inspectors found violations including missing or defective smoke detectors, defective light fixtures and wiring and plumbing installed without a permit.

Peraica says he doesn’t believe anything Gutierrez did or didn’t do caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.