CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Police Department and St. John’s Polish National Catholic Church are hosting a “Gun Turn-In” on Saturday, Dec. 8.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can turn in their guns for $100. BB-guns and replica guns can be exchanged for $10.

Police say they will take back guns with no questions asked at 4555 S. Kedzie Ave.