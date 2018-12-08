CHICAGO (CBS)– A Warrenvile doctor turned himself in last week after he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a patient, police announced Friday.

In July, a female patient accused Dr. Henry Echiverri of inappropriately touching her bare skin below the waistline, hugging and then kissing her on the cheek during a January 2018 examination.

Echiverri turned himself into Warrenvillle police on Nov. 29, the same day charges were filed.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the incident or the victim to contact Warrenville Detective Sergeant Dawson at 630-393-2131.