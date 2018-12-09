CHICAGO (CBS)– The Palatine Police Department responded to a call stating a “murder” had occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene in the 300 block of N. Brockway St., a vehicle in a parking lot started to drive at a high speed and appeared to be intentionally targeting the officers. The vehicle drove off the pavement and onto the grass, striking a local resident and an officer.

Police said the officer, who was struck by the vehicle, discharged his firearm and shot the driver multiple times.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, officers then checked the residence where the initial 9-1-1 call was made and discovered a “deceased female.”

Both the resident and the officer who were struck by the vehicle were treated an area hospital.

