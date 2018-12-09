Chicago (CBS) —The celebration was on today. The strike, which started Tuesday, is officially over meaning that 500 school employees at 15 Acero charter schools will go back to work.

The deal in part aligns the pay of the Acero staffers with the pay scale of Chicago Public Schools. It will also reduce class sizes, provide sanctuary protections for immigrant students and families and offer more resources inside the classroom.

“Everyday I wake up and everyday I say, ‘what are you fighting for?'” Andy Crooks, an Acero employee, said. “I’m fighting for a better tomorrow for our students, a better school and a better place for our people to work.”

On Friday, Acero filed labor complaints against the union in an effort to force teachers back to work. But, both sides were able to come to the table and reach a deal Sunday morning.