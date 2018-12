CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver was seriously injured after getting wedged between her car and a tollbooth right outside the Chicago Skyway.

According to Indiana Toll Road police, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on I-90.

Hammond firefighters rescued the woman and paramedics took the woman to a local emergency room. She was later airlifted to another hospital.

Officials say the driver was in serious, but stable condition.