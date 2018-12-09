Chicago (CBS) — A woman who escaped police custody on Friday is back behind bars. Alicia Gines somehow slipped out of her handcuffs at the Cook County Courthouse. Surveillance cameras captured the 19-year-old after her escape.

Cops caught up with her Sunday night at Harlem and Archer. This is not the first time Gines has eluded authorities. She was placed on electronic monitoring after a 2017 robbery charge but failed to show up for a court appearance.