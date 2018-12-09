Chicago (CBS) — Four teens have been arrested in connection with a series of rock-throwing incidents along the 606 trail.

Two of the suspects are 15 years old. One is 16, and the other is 18.

The rocks damaged homes when they were hurled through living room windows.

ONLY ON 2: Rocks pelted off the 606 come crashing through nearby homes. Residents tell me something needs to change @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AnROwqa66c — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) December 4, 2018

In one case, children were playing inside when a rock came through the window. They were not hurt.