Filed Under:Amtrak, Chicago, west virginia

CHICAGO (CBS)–An Amtrak train from D.C. bound for Chicago struck a vehicle in Ranson, West Virginia on Monday, according to the company.

A vehicle was obstructing the tracks when Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 collided with it around 5:35 p.m., according to Amtrak.

None of the more than 100 passengers on board were hurt, Amtrak said.

The train was delayed for approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes. Amtrak Police were cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

There was no word on whether anyone was inside the vehicle.