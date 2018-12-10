CHICAGO (CBS)–BMO Financial Group is building a 50-story skyscraper near Union Station in the West Loop neighborhood, the company confirmed on Monday.

The bank will lease 14 floors of the 700-foot-tall building, which will bring about 3,600 employees into one building, according to BMO.

Named the “BMO Tower,” the building is slated to open in 2022.

The new tower will include a state-of-the-art branch, ATMs and the latest innovations in banking, according to a statement BMO released on Monday.

The new tower is part of a larger neighborhood transformation which includes 1.5 acres of new public

park space surrounding the tower, according to the company.