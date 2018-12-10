CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was beaten and robbed inside her bedroom Sunday morning in the Boystown neighborhood.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was sleeping in her bedroom around 6 a.m. Sunday, when she woke up and saw a strange man in her room.

The man hit her over the head with a wine bottle, and when she tried to scream and call police, he hit her over the head with a porcelain dish from the living room.

Police said the victim stole the woman’s cell phone and laptop, and fled the scene.

A witness reported seeing two men running away, but the victim reported seeing only one man. Police said investigators did not find any signs of forced entry.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated for a bloody wound to her head.

No one was in custody Monday morning.