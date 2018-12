CHICAGO (CBS) — Powerful alderman Ed Burke was confronted by reporters Monday at City Hall, ten days after the bombshell federal raid on his offices.

“Good morning gentlemen. How are you? And ladies,” Burke said.

Business as usual for Burke is to say nothing. He’s been investigated for corruption numerous times, but never charged. He is the longest-serving Chicago alderman ever at 49 years in office.

Burke succeeded his father back in 1969 and has headed the 14th Ward ever since.