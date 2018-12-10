CHICAGO (CBS) – An airport arrival set off a police raid in a high-end South Loop community Monday afternoon.

CBS 2 spotted officers removing several boxes from the building at 100 E. 14th St. Law enforcement expected to take enough evidence that they used a U-Haul truck in the process.

Neighbors say officers were in the area around 3:45 p.m.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed a search warrant was executed at 5:18 p.m. with the narcotics division involved.

A resident in the building who’s familiar with the search said a renter was arrested for having illegal guns and drugs. He says law enforcement traced those drugs through O’Hare International Airport and about $1 million in cash was also discovered, but Chicago police have not confirmed those details.

None of this activity is familiar to those who call this building home.

Pegah Hemmasi lives in the building and says the people there are not people who normally have run-ins with the law.

“It’s a lot of young families, some retires, just like a good mix, a lot of professionals. It’s a lot of doctors too because we’re so close to the hospitals and stuff,” she said.

One person is in custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Police are not commenting on the specifics at this time.

CBS 2 reached out to the building for comment, but they had none at this time.