CBS 2 Top Headlines PM (12-10-18)
CBs 2's Irika Sargent has the headlines and meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.
Waukegan Officer Tackles And Saves 17-Year-Old Trying To Run On Train Tracks
Waukegan police officer Christopher Harris tackled and saved a 17-year-old girl just before she attempted to take her own life by running in front of a train. Ken Molestina reports.
Driver Charged After Car Crashes Through Window Of Bait Shop In Wilmington
Surveillance video from the building showed a car crashing through the front window. It had been going so fast, it went airborne, and cleared the front counter, before landing inside the shop.
Gun And Hammer-Wielding Men Rob Little Village Jewelry Store
Three men, armed with a handgun and a hammer, made off with an unknown amount of jewelry Monday after a store robbery in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
Downer's Grove Bank Employee Sentenced To Prison After Allegedly Stealing $328,000 From Seniors
A south suburban bank employee accused of transferring $328,000 from the bank accounts of elderly customers was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison.
Two Dead Identified After Officer-Involved Shooting, Body Found In Palatine Apartment
After a 911 call for a murder that led to an officer-involved shooting, two people who died as a result of the conflicts have been identified.
Wintry Mix Coming To Chicago Area Mid-Week
Expect a quiet start to the week until mid-week when a fast-moving system brings a wintry mix to the Chicago area.
Cold Weather Coming For Sunday Bears Game
Fans will need to bundle up this Sunday as the Chicago Bears face the Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.
Weather Forecast: Cold Front Coming To Chicago Area
A cold front will cross the Chicago area Thursday morning bringing snow showers with it.
NFL Team Grades Week 14: Dolphins Surprise Patriots
The Dolphins took down the Patriots with a last-second desperation play. How did your NFL team grade out in Week 14?
White Sox Outfielder Harold Baines, Cubs Pitcher Lee Smith Elected To Hall Of Fame
Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season. Smith began with the Cubs and went on to record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 hits.
Goldman, Dominant Defense Leads Bears Over Rams 15-6
The Bears shut down Jared Goff and Los Angeles' high-powered offense in a 15-6 victory over the NFC West champion Rams on Sunday night.
Canadiens Beat Blackhawks 3-2
Patrick Kane scored twice for Chicago, which has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10 games.
Celtics Race Past Bulls 133-77
Chicago missed its first 12 field goal attempts, prompting coach Jim Boylen to pull all five starters 4:45 in.
Northwestern Rallies From 15 Points Down, Beats DePaul 75-68
Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and the Wildcats used a run of 25 straight points to beat DePaul Saturday.
Breakfast, Brunch and Dim Sum: Are These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?
Want the intel on Chicago's buzziest dining hotspots?
Here Is What's Heating Up Chicago's Food Scene This Month
Curious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Craving Sushi? Check Out These 3 New Chicago Spots
Looking for the best new sushi in Chicago?
Five Great Irish Food Spots In Chicago
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Irish fare? From fish and chips to shepherd's pie and bread pudding, the city's pubs have your cravings covered.
Top Holiday Events In Chicago This Week
From Navy Pier's Winter Wonderfest to a festival full of holiday cocktails and wine, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago
Celebrating Hanukkah At Manny's Deli: Potato Pancakes, Israeli Donuts
Hanukkah traditions with Dan Raskin owner of Manny’s Deli, who joined the morning show and provided recipes for Manny's Potato Pancakes and Israeli donuts!
Travel Deals For Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Peninsula Hotels has touted 30% discounts as well, at properties in New York, Chicago and Beverly Hills.
State Police To Step Up Traffic Patrols During Holiday
The goal is to reduce numbers of potentially deadly crashes as millions of people hit the roads for Thanksgiving.
Fall Into Great Travel Deals This Season
Now that summer is officially over and fall has begun, you may be thinking about a quick vacation before the bustle of the holiday season takes over.
