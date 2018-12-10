CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers in west suburban Geneva have announced a tentative deal to end the first strike ever in District 304. However, schools will remain closed for a fifth day.

The strike began Tuesday, affecting more than 5,000 students.

Sunday night, both sides began meeting with a federal mediator. After more than 12 hours at the bargaining table, the Geneva Education Association announced a tentative agreement early Monday morning.

Teachers are expected to vote on the deal Monday afternoon.

“Progress was made because we remained committed to collaboration, compromise and doing what’s best for our students. We’d like to thank the community for their continued support. We believe it was that push from the community that brought us across the finish line,” GEA President Kevin Gannon said.

The union and the school board have been negotiating since February, and teachers had been working without a contract since August before going on strike last week.