CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of people walked into a popular Chicago boutique and tried to rush out with bags of merchandise Monday evening, police say.

Employees of the Akira store in Bucktown store say once the eight to 10 people were inside, some pepper sprayed two employees while others grabbed items.

Police say the group took off on foot toward the Blue Line, where police caught up with at least two of them.

No one was injured, but two employees at the store were checked out by paramedics.