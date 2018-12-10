EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana community group is asking federal regulators for a second public hearing on the proposed cleanup of the site of a public housing complex that was evacuated and demolished because of industrial contamination.

The East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group says many residents didn’t have a chance to speak at a November 29 hearing due to a time limit and the cleanup plan’s complicated nature.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering the group’s request for a second hearing on the plan. The EPA is proposing a $26.5 million project to remove lead- and arsenic-tainted soil from the site of the West Calumet Housing Complex, which was evacuated in 2016 after high lead levels were found in some children’s blood samples.

