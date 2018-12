CHICAGO (CBS)– Jasmine Baez, 22, has been reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Police said Baez, 5-foot-1-inch with black hair, was reported missing from the area of 8800 S. Houston Ave.

Baez is was last seen wearing a pink sweater and gray leggings.

Police say she frequents the area of 900 W. 77th St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victim’s Unit.