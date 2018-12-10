CHICAGO (CBS) – A Lakeview woman escaped a man who broke into her apartment and put her in a headlock Monday afternoon, Chicago police say.

A man went into an apartment complex, breaking into the 29-year-old woman’s home around 3:30 p.m., according to police. The man then put her in a headlock, which she was able to escape.

She went into another room to call the police, but while she was there, the man ransacked her apartment and grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen.

He then fled the apartment. Police responded and found the man in the street with the knife. The man tried to run from police, but police tased him in order to detain him.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and has been placed into custody. Charges are pending.

The victim was not injured.