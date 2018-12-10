CHICAGO (CBS)– Alderman George Cardenas announced families can now get year-round indoor swim lessons for free.

The swim lessons will be held at Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy, located at 2850 W. 24th Boulevard, on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Anyone interested can preregister online.

“The need is there, we are making sure the resources are there, and we are turning ideas into reality,” Alderman Cardenas said in a press release. “Swimming is an essential life skill, and it brings me great joy to continue to bring accessible, free activities that will keep families healthy while staying safe.”

The alderman said he has partnered with Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy in Little Village, the Chicago Park District and Latinos Progresando to provide this service to residents.