CHICAGO (CBS)– Michelle Smith, 50, has been missing from South Shore according to Chicago police.

According to police, Smith is 5-foot-2-inches, black and weighs around 127 pounds.

Smith’s family and friends say they last had contact with her via text message on Sept. 3. She was last seen at 7600 S. Euclid Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to cal the Area South Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8274.