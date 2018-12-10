CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning people in the Morgan Park neighborhood and parents at Morgan Park High School, after a man tried to kidnap a group of children outside the school last week.

The children were waiting for their ride at the corner of Chelsea and Church, behind the school, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, when a man drove up and said, “your mom told me to come pick you guys up,” police said.

The children walked away and called police. A community alert about the incident did not specify if the children were students at Morgan Park High School.

Detectives have provided a picture of the man, who was driving a gray Toyota Camry with license plate AW20728.

If anyone recognizes him, they should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.