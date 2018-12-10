CHICAGO (CBS) — After a 911 call for a murder that led to an officer-involved shooting, two people who died as a result of the conflicts have been identified.

Polly A. Vaughan, 74, was found dead inside an apartment on N. Brockway St. following a 911 call reporting a “murder” around 2 a.m. Sunday. Vaughan died of multiple sharp force injuries, according the the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say another person on the scene, who appears to be related to the woman, was shot and killed by an officer. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified that man as 51-year-old Leslie Vaughan, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responding to the 911 call arrived on the scene in the 300 block of N. Brockway St. and began talking with a neighbor. According to police, a vehicle in the parking lot then sped toward them, appearing to target the officers. The driver drove off the pavement and onto the grass, striking a local resident and an officer.

Police said that officer managed to fire at the driver, Leslie Vaughan, multiple times. Vaughan was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, officers then checked out the apartment where the initial 911 call was made and discovered Polly A. Vaughan.

Police are emphasizing there are no threats to the community following the incidents.

Both the resident and the officer who were struck by the vehicle were treated at an area hospital. Their condition is not known.