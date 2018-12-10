CHICAGO (CBS)–A minivan that crashed into three other vehicles and a CTA bus Monday led Chicago police on a chase on the Southwest Side

The chase started in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. after a Chrysler Town & Country minivan crashed into a Nissan Altima on the 2600 block of South California, police said.

A passenger in the Nissan, a six-month-old, was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in good condition.

An officer saw the minivan speeding on the 1400 block of South Kedzie and tried to pull it over, but the driver continued on, according to police. The minivan continued driving and struck a Subaru driving west on Douglas, police said.

The Subaru spun out and struck a Lexus, while the minivan crashed into a CTA bus, authorities said.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Subaru and a passenger refused medical attention.

The CTA bus driver declined medical treatment. Police said the bus was empty when it was hit.

The driver of the van was hospitalized in good condition and is in police custody.