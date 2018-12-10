CHICAGO (CBS)–Two people were shot around 5 p.m. Monday on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition and another man, age 24, was taken to the same hospital after being shot in the foot, according to police.

The shooting happened near 79th and Yale.

Police said the victims were entering a vehicle when they heard another vehicle speed toward them. Shots were fired and they realized they were struck. A light-colored SUV was seen fleeing from the area, according to police.

No one is in custody.