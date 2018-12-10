CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect a quiet start to the week until mid-week when a fast-moving system brings a wintry mix to the Chicago area.

Skies should be clear with a low of 25 degrees Monday night. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

Wednesday brings the new system in with a mix of rain and snow and a high of 37 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head toward the weekend with an expected high of 40 degrees on Thursday. Expect a light rain Thursday afternoon that will continue through Friday. The low Friday will be 42 degrees.