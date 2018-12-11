CHICAGO (AP) — A former personal injury lawyer in Chicago who created a cape-wearing character to drum up business has pleaded guilty to keeping secret from clients’ settlements he’d reached and keeping the settlement money for himself.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 64-year-old Jordan Margolis pleaded guilty Monday to one count of theft as part of a plea agreement in which Cook County prosecutors agreed to drop more than two dozen counts of theft, forgery and other charges.

He faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000 when he returns to court for sentencing next June.

Margolis advertised his services by donning a shiny blue bodysuit , orange skullcap and cape, and purple bandit mask. Calling himself “Excuseman,” he skewered people who “mess up and don’t fess up.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.