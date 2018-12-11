CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears can clinch the NFC North Division title with a win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears’ path to the division title was made much clearer after the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 21-7, on Monday night.

With three games left in the regular season, any Bears win or Vikings loss, gives the Bears their first division title since 2010.

With that scenario, the website Five Thirty Eight, gives the Bears a greater than 98 percent chance of winning the division.

The chances of the Bears earning a first round by are only 8 percent, according to Five Thirty Eight.

The prospects of winning the Super Bowl?

Four percent.

Five other teams have a higher chance of winning it all, according to Five Thirty Eight.

New Orleans, 27 percent

Kansas City, 21 percent

Los Angeles Rams, 14 percent

New England, 13 percent

Los Angeles Chargers, 6 percent.