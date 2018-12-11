CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Heights Park District has fired its police chief, more than a month after he was charged with secretly filming sexual encounters with at least two women, and sharing images without their permission.

In late October, Chicago Heights Park District Police Chief Christian Daigre, 41, was charged with two felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, two felony counts of witness intimidation, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

The Chicago Heights Park District placed Daigre on administrative leave when it learned of the allegations against him in early October. The district also launched an investigation and notified Chicago police.

After Daigre was charged, the district suspended him without pay in November, and on Wednesday he was fired.

“Mr. Daigre’s personal conduct discredited the District’s integrity and placed the District in disrepute. In addition, Mr. Daigre’s conduct and the related charges filed against him would hamper his ability to perform his job duties in the future,” Park District Superintendent Frank Perez said.

Cook County prosecutors have said Daigre filmed himself having sex with two women in 2016, using a hidden camera, after meeting them online. He then allegedly sent sexually explicit images from the videos to other people via text message.

Daigre also has been charged with threatening a witness who allegedly received explicit texts of the victims.

He was arrested again on Nov. 19, charged with secretly filming sex with a third woman and sharing pictures without her consent, but prosecutors later dropped those charges, stating they did not have sufficient evidence to proceed with the new case.

Daigre’s attorney has said his client denies all the allegations, and that the case is an attempt by a former co-worker to discredit Daigre.

“Why in 2018 are allegations from 2016 coming up curiously right after my client becomes a witness against his former coworker,” attorney Todd Pugh said. “The allegations alone and these charges have absolutely destroyed his life.”

But attorney Frank Avila, who said he represents victims and whistle blowers connected to the case, said the allegations are only the tip of the iceberg, and there could be many more victims.