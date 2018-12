CHICAGO (CBS)– A masked individual entered a Bucky’s Express in Downers Grove and displayed a handgun during a robbery Saturday.

The incident, which took place at 2181 63rd St., was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the person “fled on foot with proceeds from the robbery.” There were no injuries reported.

The Village of Downers Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 630-434-5600.