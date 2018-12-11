CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are facing felony charges stemming from a large marijuana bust Monday night in the South Loop.
Police say 41-year-old Ruben Estrada Jr. and 34-year-old Sergio Estrada, of Berwyn, and 29-year old Saul Garcia, of California, are facing charges including possession of more than $5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
Estrada Jr. is also charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago police officers raided an apartment on the 100 block of E. 14th Street Monday night.
They recovered large amounts of marijuana, a weapon and a dog.
There was so much evidence police used a U-Haul truck in the process.