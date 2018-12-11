CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver who hit a parked car, causing it to plow into a laundromat in north suburban Evanston.

Police and fire officials said, around 6:45 a.m., a person was sitting inside a parked Nissan Versa in the parking lot of the Clean Wash Laundry at Howard and Elmwood, when another car hit them.

The crash pushed the Nissan through the glass wall of the laundromat, knocking down several bricks from the façade.

No one was inside the laundromat at the time, and no one was injured.

Car into building Elmwood and Howard. No injuries. Structural engineers on scene. pic.twitter.com/iyCFQG7LqB — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) December 11, 2018

The owner of the laundromat said he was headed to work at the time, and couldn’t believe it when he saw the firetrucks parked outside, and the damage to his building.

Venny Sohm said it was the second time a car has crashed into his building in 10 days.

“I hopefully never get this kind of situation again,” he said.

Repair crews later boarded up all the windows facing the parking lot.

The driver who struck the Nissan fled the scene. Police said the only description they have of the vehicle that caused the crash is that it is black.

Investigators planned to check surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to find the driver.