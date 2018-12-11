CHICAGO (CBS)–An 86-year-old man from west suburban Geneva died Dec. 8, about a week after he was struck and injured while crossing the street on the 400 block of West State Street, according to police.

James C. Pritchard died from injuries he sustained in the Nov. 29 crash on Route 38 in downtown Geneva, police said.

Pritchard was walking across the street around 6:30 p.m. when a 74-year-old woman in a 2007 Nissan Xterra struck him, police said.

The driver stopped at the scene and told police she didn’t see him. No charges have been filed.

Pritchard was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and later transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for additional treatment, officials said. Hospital staff members informed police Saturday that Pritchard died from injuries suffered in the crash.