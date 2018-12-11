CHICAGO (CBS)–An unusually high number of carjacking have been reported in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood this year, police say.

The ninth carjacking of 2018 was reported Dec. 10, according to police. A woman was approached by three black male offenders wearing masks and black clothing as she loaded her vehicle Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. on Byron and Janssen.

The suspects forced her out of the vehicle at gunpoint then sped away in her SUV, police said. They were last seen turning southbound on Clark Street.

The stolen vehicle is a dark blue-colored Volvo SUV with a specialty license plate with the number “1502BK.”

Police said the last time the neighborhood saw this many carjackings was in 2001.