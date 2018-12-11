CHICAGO (CBS)– A proposal raising gas taxes 20 to 30-cents-per-gallon is the latest news out of City Hall.

That proposal comes from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who wants to raise the gas tax statewide in order to pay for transportation projects.

It has been 28 years since the gas tax was raised.

The tax is currently 34-cents-per-gallon, so a 20-cent increase would amount to a 59-per-cent hike.

Governor Bruce Rauner’s transportation chief recently called for a hike in the gas tax and car registration fees to pay for a capital bill.

Incoming Governor JB Pritzker said he is committed to producing a capital spending program, but has not yet addressed how he would like to pay for it.