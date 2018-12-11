CHICAGO (CBS)–A local pastor is about to get an $800,000 settlement, following allegations of abuse by Chicago police.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini first exposed the case of Pastor Brown two years ago.

Rev. Catherine Brown says she was the victim of a road rage case involving on-duty Chicago Police Officer Michelle Morsi Murphy.

Police body camera video showed the situation quickly escalated after Brown called 911.

The pastor was charged with attempted murder for allegedly dragging Officer Morsi Murphy down the alley.

Brown said that never happened and she was found not guilty.

“I could have served almost thirty years in prison for a made up lie,” said Brown.

She was convicted of reckless conduct.

A spokesman for the City of Chicago Department of Law said it “only proposes to settle cases when it is in the best interest of taxpayers”.

The CBS 2 Investigators have exposed other settlements involving this officer – who remains on duty and is facing a COPA Investigation.

Brown’s settlement passed the City Council Committee on Finance Tuesday and is expected to pass full council Wednesday.