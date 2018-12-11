CHICAGO (CBS)—A month after a security guard was fatally shot at a Robbins bar, investigators continue their silence about the officer who shot him and the identities of three people seen on surveillance footage near the bar on the night of the shooting.

Dec. 11 marks one month since Jemel Roberson was killed by a Midlothian police officer who responded to a shooting at Manny’s Luxury Lounge.

An attorney for the family said he’s also having trouble getting answers. He said he subpoenaed “everything” from state police and they are ordered by the court to respond by next Tuesday.

The people the shooting affected the most marked the one-month anniversary of Roberson’s death with candles and balloons on Tuesday.

One woman who knew Roberson, Taquittee Cross, said Roberson’s boots are still sitting by her front door where he left them.

She and others said they’re angry the investigation hasn’t revealed much information.

“I need to see his autopsy,” said Stringer Harris, who is part of the group Justice for Jemel. “I need to know where this young man was shot at, where the bullet came in at.”

CBS 2 asked when the video from the scene would be released, but police had no update.

Days after the shooting, police released photos of three men seen near the bar who were wanted for questioning.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office released the images, but could not tell us whether any of them had been identified.

The Robbins Police Chief had claimed there were no serious incidents at the bar, but records show police responded to the bar on multiple occasions.

A spokesperson for Robbins police said a formal statement regarding the investigation would go out on Wednesday.