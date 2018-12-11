CHICAGO (CBS)–A pregnant woman is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in the head in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of West Nippersink Road around 2 p.m., according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Neighbors tell CBS 2 that a lot of people live in the house, and are frequently coming and going at all hours of the night.

“With a severe injury to the head, it’s believed that was a gunshot wound…the female is pregnant,” said Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Several people dressed in pajamas were ordered to put their hands over their heads outside the home where the shooting happened.

Neighbors said they weren’t surprised to hear about the shooting.

“We knew something was going to happen sooner or later,” Joellyn Listman said.

Neighbors say at least 10 people were living in the house, including children.

Police have been called to the home 10 times this year on a variety of disturbances.

“It’s been unusual people, is the nicest way I can say it,” Listman said.

There were several individuals that investigators believe were present at the time of this incident, and they’re being interviewed.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs, and police say they are questioning a person of interest.

Its unclear what led up to this shooting. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke to a couple off-camera who said they live in the home. They described the shooting as accidental.