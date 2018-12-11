CHICAGO (CBS) — A high-speed chase from the suburbs to McCormick Place lasted more than an hour early Tuesday, and covered at least 60 miles, much of it with the suspects driving on only two tires.

The chase started around 1:45 a.m. in southwest suburban Coal City, where the car’s driver tried to ram a police squad car during a traffic stop.

Approximately two dozen squad cars from several different police departments joined the pursuit along parts of Interstates 80, 55, and 94. At one point, speeds reached 90 miles an hour.

Early in the chase, in Channahon, police deployed stop sticks, causing the vehicle to lose at least two tires, but the suspects kept driving on rims.

Police chased the stolen car for more than an hour, until the four people inside bailed out in the parking lot at McCormick Place, and tried to escape on foot. All four were arrested.

Authorities said a trace of the license plate showed the car was stolen in Naperville on Friday.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning against the four people in custody.